Teachers+and+principals+back+in+school+after+3+months+today

Schools which were closed for more than three months since the COVID-19 epidemic started to spread, will reopen today.

The first week of school has been set aside for sterilization and other activities.

Accordingly, only academic and non-academic staff are required to attend schools in the first week.

Schools will be opened for students under the second stage on July 6th.

Children in grades 5, 11 and 13 must attend school on that day.

In the third stage academic activities will commence for students in grades 10 and 12 from July 20th.

Under the fourth stage, children in grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will commence their education on the 27th of next month.