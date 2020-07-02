සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Teachers and principals back in school after 3 months today

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 7:34

Teachers+and+principals+back+in+school+after+3+months+today

Schools which were closed for more than three months since the COVID-19 epidemic started to spread, will reopen today.

The first week of school has been set aside for sterilization and other activities.

Accordingly, only academic and non-academic staff are required to attend schools in the first week.

Schools will be opened for students under the second stage on July 6th.

Children in grades 5, 11 and 13 must attend school on that day.

In the third stage academic activities will commence for students in grades 10 and 12 from July 20th.

Under the fourth stage, children in grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will commence their education on the 27th of next month.

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.