Goat With Eight Legs Born In Vavuniya (Video)

The birth of a kid (baby goat) with eight legs has been reported from Madiyamadu, Vavuniya.
According to our correspondent, the kid has died shortly after its birth.
Monday, 29 June 2020 - 7:38
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More