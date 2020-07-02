Warning+issued+by+railway+trade+unions

Railway train unions say that if the projects of train ticketing and fixing a railway communication system is handed over to two foreign private companies, strict trade union action will be taken.

Railway trade unions noted that previously, a railway communication system named BBC which was successfully in operation was removed a few years ago.

However, the cabinet approval was given for a private company to establish a new communication system, and accordingly an agreement was to be signed on the 26th of June with regard to the matter.

However the secretary to the ministry of transport had informed that the agreement had been halted.

The Locomotive Engineering Operators' Union Secretary Indika Dodangoda noted that instead of handing over the project to establish a communication system to a foreign private company, to focus on handing the project over to a group of talented local engineers who are willing to do so or to a local company.