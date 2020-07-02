British Airways to cut 12,000 jobs

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases have increased to 10,238,199. This was with 163,084 new infections reported during the past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus deaths has been reported at 504,078, of which two-thirds are in the USA and Europe.

The total number of infected people in the United States has increased to 2,637,039 with 40,052 patients reported in the past 24 hours, the highest number ever infected in the United States in a single day.

In the United States, 5,000 patients are hospitalized daily in the state of Texas. It is reported that the state government has made it mandatory to wear face masks

Meanwhile, Beijing, the second most vulnerable city in China's second coronavirus wave, completed over 8 million PCR tests by yesterday afternoon. The Beijing Municipal Committee stated that out of 8.29 million samples taken, 7.69 million have been tested.

Speaking at a special press conference they stated that the PCR of all those who need to be investigated, have been completed.

Meanwhile, 12,000 jobs have been proposed to be cut by British airlines due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

According to foreign reports, 350 pilots will be laid off.