10,185 cannabis plants in Thanamalwila set on fire and destroyed by police

Two cannabis cultivations in the Thanamalwila, Udawalawa - Mauara catchment area have been raided by the STF and the Mauara wildlife officers.



This was based on a tip off received by the Sooriyawewa Police Special Task Force (STF) officers that the cannabis cultivation was being carried out secretly in the Mauara Wildlife Reserve.



Two 40 perch cannabis plots were found in the Mauara catchment area.



The Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have taken steps to remove and burn 10185 cannabis plants.



The suspects had fled the area during the raid and a special investigation has been launched in search of the suspects.



The samples of cannabis extracted from the two cannabis plots are to be handed over to the Mauraara Forest Office.