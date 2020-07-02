Man+arrested+for+posing+as+a+police+intelligence+officer

Minuwangoda Acting Magistrate Athula Gunasekera has ordered the remanding of the suspect who appeared as a police intelligence officer.

The suspect has been remanded until July 06

Investigations have revealed that the suspect was posing as a police intelligence officer.

The investigation was conducted on information received by the Katunayake Police revealed that the suspect had been inspecting a person in the Katunayake area posing as a police intelligence officer. However, investigations have revealed that he is not an intelligence officer.

The suspect has been identified as M.P. Amila Sandaruwan.