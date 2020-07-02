Two+suspects+arrested+for+assaulting+a+Buddhist+monk+at+Kahatagasdigiliya

Two suspects have been arrested for attacking a Buddhist monk at a Kahatagasdigiliya temple.
The suspects, aged 33 and 60, are residents of Wagahapuwewa area.
The police stated that the assault had taken place on the night of the 27th due to a long standing dispute.
The monk who was assaulted is currently receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Hospital.
