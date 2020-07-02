Homagama+Base+Hospital+to+be+opened+in+several+stages

Homagama Hospital Director Dr. Janitha Hettiarachchi stated that the Homagama Base Hospital which was reserved for the Coronavirus patients was opened to the general public in several stages.
Meanwhile, 18 Nobel Peace Prize laureates and more than 100 heads of state have signed a letter urging the international community to submit free vaccines for the Covid 19 virus.
Meanwhile, 18 Nobel Peace Prize laureates and more than 100 heads of state have signed a letter urging the international community to submit free vaccines for the Covid 19 virus.