Those who were not wearing face masks subjected to self-quarantine (video)





Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that 1,217 persons who were not wearing face masks identified during their operations in the Western Province have been sent to their homes for 14 days self-quarantine.



The police took measures to distribute face masks to the public in the areas of Fort, Borella, Dematagoda, Kiribathgoda and Kadawatha.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon made the following statement participating at a function held at the Fort Railway Station this morning.