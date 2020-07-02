Search+continues+to+find+young+man+who+fell+off+Sera+Ella+while+trying+to+take+pre+wedding+photographs

A search operation is underway with the officers of the Navy and Police Diving units to locate the young man who went missing after falling into the Sera falls in Ilukkumbura are in Laggala.

The police media unit stated that the victim had gone with his fiancé to take a photograph at around 4.00 pm yesterday, to the Sera water fall. Both of them had fallen into the water fall when they had gone to the upper area to take photographs. The girl had been rescued by a person who had come to see the water fall.

They had travelled with their relatives to Laggala, Riverstone and Knuckles yesterday to take photographs before the wedding with the photographers. It is reported that the couple was to get married next month. The youth who had fallen into the waterfall was a 27-year-old resident of Kurunegala.