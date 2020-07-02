Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that 17,200,000 official ballot papers have been printed. Upon inquiry by the Hiru news team she stated that 6 million polling cards have been printed.

She further stated that the printing of instructions and other documents required by the polling booths as well as the printing of awareness leaflets for the counting centers are in the final stage.

The Election Commission has sent letters to two state ministers requesting them to report pertaining to complaints regarding the use of government vehicles.

However, an official of the commission stated that since no response has been made, a final decision cannot be reached.