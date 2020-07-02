Schools reopened 105 days - Sterilization and cleaning of school premises (Video)

Schools which were closed for more than three months since the COVID-19 epidemic started to spread, was reopened today after 105 days.

The school will be reopened in four phases.

Only the principals, teachers, non-academic staff and school management members were called to schools today as the first phase.

The first week of school has been set aside for sterilization and other activities.

Accordingly, the first phase of the program will be implemented from today until the 5th of this month.

The Ministry of Education stated that sterilization activities are being carried out.

This includes preparation of time tables and sick room arrangements.

Our correspondents in several areas said that principals and teachers of schools around the country had arrived today. Schools will be opened for students under the second phase on July 6th.