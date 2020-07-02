සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wasantha Karannagoda did not appear before the Presidential Commission

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 16:20

Former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda did not appear before the Presidential Commission to Investigate Political Victimisation.

He had informed the Commission in writing that he could not appear before the Presidential Commission due to a pending court case.

As such, the former Navy Commander has requested a future date. Former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet, appearing before the Commission, said that the government based on their agreements in Geneva made an attempt to arrest senior security officers.

He also stated that an attempt was made to arrest senior officials as the previous government had agreed to war crimes allegations.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal issued an interim injunction on the 25th of this month against the case of former Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet, Wasantha Karannagoda and three others for the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths.

This was granting permission to hear the petition filed by former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda.

The interim injunction will be effective until the final hearing of the petition.

