Buddhist+monk+of+the+Induruwa+temple+murdered

A Buddhist monk has been murdered in a temple in Induruwa - Mahainduruwa.

The police media unit stated that the body of the Thera was found this morning in the temple.

The monk who was killed was 73 years of age.

The body was found following a tip off received by a group of people who had come to the temple.

The police media unit said that the body of the monk was found tied up at the time of the discovery.

The cause of the incident has not been revealed yet and the magisterial inquiry is due to be conducted this afternoon.