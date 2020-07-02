Onion Farmer's Dilemma in Divulapitiya, Polonnaruwa (Video)

The farmers of the Divulapitiya area in Polonnaruwa complain that they have been adversely affected due to the supply of low-quality onion seeds to the farmers.

Onion cultivation is the main livelihood of the villagers in the Divulapitiya Farming Village in Polonnaruwa.

Although they have been living with this crop for over 15 years, this period has been a bad time for onions.

This has been as a result of providing substandard onion seed to the farmers.

The onion farmers are in a very difficult position as there is no justice to all their effort and their sacrifices.



Farmers complain that this situation has arisen as the government has not intervened in the purchase of seeds.