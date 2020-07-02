Solution to the Human Elephant Conflict (Video)

Various solutions to the Human Elephant conflict have been pursued without much success.

The wild elephant population is also threatened with extinction as a result.

A group of Sri Lankan innovators have been able to find a successful solution to the human-Elephant conflict using local resources.

The Sri Lanka Inventors Association has unveiled this invention using the physical and human resources of the country.

They have developed a new safety collar which will alert the villagers when the elephant is about five kilometres away from a village

When the elephant with the collar approaches the village, the villagers will be delivered a message via

The launch of the product was conducted at the elephant orphanage at Horowpathana yesterday.

Minister of Wildlife S M Chandrasena came to the event and adorned an elephant with a security collar developed by inventors.