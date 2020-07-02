Foreign+national+arrested+in+Kochchikade+for+drug+dealing+revealed+to+be+a+Yemeni+national+

On Saturday 27th June, acting on intelligence information, the Special Task Force (STF) had arrested a foreign national from a lodge at Palagature in Kochchikade, Negombo over drug trafficking.

An air rifle had also been seized from his possession.



Inspecting his mobile phone, the STF had found pictures and videos relating to drug trafficking.



Details of credit cards believed to have been used in financial fraud had also been found from his mobile phone.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Colombo has stated in a communication issued on 29 June 2020, that the foreign National arrested by the STF for the above incident is not a UAE national but a Yemeni National.