23+killed+in+Bangladesh+boat+accident

At least 23 people have been killed and several missing when the vessel sank after a collision with another ferry near the Sadarghat River Harbor in Dhaka's capital, Bangladesh.



Bangladeshi lifeguards say that 23 bodies have been recovered from the ferry that sank after colliding with another vessel.



There were six women and three children among the dead.



The boat had around 50 passengers aboard when it capsized in the Buriganga river that runs along southwest Dhaka.



Cases of accidents involving a public boat transport service in Bangladesh are frequent.



The main cause of such accidents is poor safety standards and overloading of passengers.