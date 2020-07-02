UN workers 'caught in the back seat of official vehicle in compromising positions' - UN Shocked

A video showing two people having sex in a United Nations official vehicle is circulating on social media.



The United Nations has said it is 'shocked and deeply disturbed' by a video clip .

In the 18-second video which was posted on Twitter, shows a man in the back seat of a white car marked with the UN letters being straddled by a woman in a red dress.

The other male passenger in the front of the car appears to be asleep.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said: 'We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video.



'The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and having been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff.'

UN have said that those involved are believed to be staff members of a peacekeeping organisation in Israel.

Stephane Dujaarric added that the UN expects the investigation to be completed 'very quickly' and the couple are close to being identified.

In 2019, there were 175 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against UN staff members, a report said. Of those allegations, 16 were substantiated, 15 were unsubstantiated and all others were still being investigated according to foreign media reports.