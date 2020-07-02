India's coronavirus patients keep increasing

Over 19,000 new coronavirus cases were reported from India in the last 24 hours.

Over 19,000 new infections were reported for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in India is close to 550,000 and the death toll is close to 16,500.

India's Health Ministry said that 320,000 coronavirus patients in India has recovered and that was a positive trend

The state of Maharashtra has been shut down until the 31st of this month.

Therefore, excluding essential services public travel will be restricted.