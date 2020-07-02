One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,039

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



Two patients were identified today and both were returnees from Bangladesh.



The country total has increased to 2,039 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,039



Recovered and discharged – 1,678

Active cases – 350

New Cases for the day – 02*

Observation in Hospitals – 40

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 105,105