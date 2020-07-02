SI, 02 Sergeants & a PC of Police Narcotic Bureau, interdicted

The Sub Inspector, 02 Sergeants & the Police Constable attached to the Police Narcotic Bureau who were arrested over their involvement with the drug traffickers have been interdicted.
Monday, 29 June 2020 - 19:03
