They know only to come at 8.00 and leave at 4.00 pm - People's opinion on the public service

People often complain that they are suffering due to ineffective, corrupt public service.

The people also point out that the poor people often have to spend several days due to the public service so used to taking bribes.

They know only to come at 8.00 and leave at 4.00 pm

The people made these comments when Hiru took to the streets to find out from the Public whether they can be happy with the public service offered to them.

People told us about their experiences in certain government institutions.