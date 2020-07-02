සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The largest quantity of firearms found in Sri Lanka from the underworld (Video)

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 20:24

The+largest+quantity+of+firearms+found+in+Sri+Lanka+from+the+underworld+%28Video%29



The Police Special Task Force (STF) has been able to apprehend the largest quantity of firearms found in Sri Lanka belonging to the underworld.

This was while it was hidden in a four-storey shop in Pitipana, Homagama.

These are believed to be the weapons of Tharaka Perera Wijesekara alias Kosgoda Tharaka, an underworld leader currently detained in the Boosa Prison.

Based on information received from Pottu Kapila alias Madapathage Kapila Kumara who was arrested by the STF in Ingammaruwa area in Meegoda recently, the STF recovered 12, T-56 weapons and a T-81 weapon.

On June 22, 2018, a jewellery shop in Matara town was robbed by a group including Kosgoda Tharaka using a van and 3 three-wheelers.

It was later revealed that the van had been driven by a man named ‘Potta Kapila’.

The STF suspects that the firearms were brought to the shop by Potta kapila last May.

However, the shop owner stated that the firearms were hidden inside the shop as he was threatened with death.

However, a senior police officer who is investigating the incident said that the firearms had been handed over to Pottakapila by Gagana one of the close associates of Kosgoda Tharaka, who is currently in prison as he did not have aces to a phone.

The STF is conducting further investigations to determine the reason for hiding these firearms and where they were brought from.

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.