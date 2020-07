The body of the youth who had gone missing at Seralla in the Ilukkumbura area in Laggala was found this afternoon.

The 27-year-old arrived in Kurunegala with his 20-year-old girlfriend and parents to visit Laggala - Serella last evening.

However, at the time of taking the photographs, they both slipped and fell to the falls of the Sera Falls, someone near the falls managed to save the girl but they could not save the young man.