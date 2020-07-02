The+Commission+will+discuss+the+extension+of+the+election+period+tomorrow

The Elections Commission will meet tomorrow to decide on the extension of the election period.



Earlier, when the Elections Commission met to discuss the matter, several key issues were discussed.



According to a spokesperson of the Elections Department several criteria on elections will be discussed at the election commission meeting tomorrow.



Meanwhile the convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front Chinthaka Bandara stated that the strike initiated by the employees of the Colombo Central Postal Exchange has been called off.



That was after the Central Postal Exchange Authority made a written promise to resolve their issues.