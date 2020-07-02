Iran+issues+warrants+to+arrest+Trump

The Iranian Attorney General issued a warrant today for the arrest of 35 people, including US President Donald Trump, and sought the assistance of Interpol.
They are accusing them for the assassination of Kazem Soleiman, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Force.
He was killed in Iraq on January 3 by an American drone strike.
