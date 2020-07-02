UNP rejects the report of Presidential Committee appointed to review the M.C.C. agreement (video)

The United National Party states that they reject the report of the Presidential Committee appointed to review the MCC agreement.

In a statement, the party said that they also reject the allegations of the committee levelled against the previous government.

According to media reports, Professor Lalithsiri Gunaruwan's report alleges that the government had given US $ 10 million to the then government after signing two agreements with the MCC in 2017 and 2018.

However, the report of the committee stated that the Ministry of Finance has no record of this matter.

The US embassy in Sri Lanka has stated that it has not released any money to the government of Sri Lanka.

The announcement further states that they are requesting the present government to declare whether or not the MCC agreement will be signed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee appointed to review the MCC agreement, Prof. Lalithsiri Gunaruwan, expressed his views regarding the committee report.