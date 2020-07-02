සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP rejects the report of Presidential Committee appointed to review the M.C.C. agreement (video)

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 21:04

UNP+rejects+the+report+of+Presidential+Committee+appointed+to+review+the+M.C.C.+agreement+%28video%29


The United National Party states that they reject the report of the Presidential Committee appointed to review the MCC agreement.

In a statement, the party said that they also reject the allegations of the committee levelled against the previous government.

According to media reports, Professor Lalithsiri Gunaruwan's report alleges that the government had given US $ 10 million to the then government after signing two agreements with the MCC in 2017 and 2018.

However, the report of the committee stated that the Ministry of Finance has no record of this matter.

The US embassy in Sri Lanka has stated that it has not released any money to the government of Sri Lanka.

The announcement further states that they are requesting the present government to declare whether or not the MCC agreement will be signed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee appointed to review the MCC agreement, Prof. Lalithsiri Gunaruwan, expressed his views regarding the committee report.

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.