Easter Update - Poojith Jayasundera treated the letter of National Intelligence Chief as a simple criminal manner

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service Keerthi Gajanayake says that IGP Pujith Jayasundera had treated the pre-emptive letter sent by National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis regarding the Easter attack, as a simple crime letter.

He made this statement when he presented evidence before the Presidential Commission on Investigation into the Easter Attack.

Retired Senior DIG Keerthi Gajanayake, who served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service from 2003 to 2011, was summoned today to testify before the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter attack.

Senior State Counsel pointed out to the witness that the pre-notification documents exchanged with senior officials regarding the Passover attack.

The first was the letter sent by the then Chief of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis to the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara. The commission asked the meaning ‘Eyes Only’ which was indicated in the letter.

Responding to this, the witness stated that Eyes Only was the mark of a very specific piece of confidential information sent to a particular person .

The witness further noted that if a letter was received with such a note, another letter should be prepared, citing its contents and the letter should be destroyed at the same time.

The Senior State Counsel questioned about the term "FNA" or "necessary action" used by IGP Pujith Jayasundera at the same time.

The witness stated that, according to his experience, such a valuable piece of intelligence should not be included with the remark for necessary action.

Former Director of State Intelligence noted that the term is most commonly used in the police department and that it is used more often in simple and petty crimes.

The witness further pointed out that the term FNA has undermined such valuable and sensitive confidential intelligence.

The witness further stated that the IGP is responsible for preventing the attack rather than looking for the certainty or uncertainty of such information. Mr. Jayasundera had not carried out such an incident or even had a discussion regarding the matter.

The Commission asked the witness whether the original intelligence had been harmed by the fact that the article contained "undercover investigations" in the preceding article.

The witness stated that the State Intelligence Service had information that Saharan Hashim and other terrorists were involved in the attack on the Mawanella Buddha statues and the discovery of explosives from Wanathavillu. Therefore, it was an error that he did not mention the incidents with the names mentioned in the pre-emptive letter.

The witness told the commission that the head of the state intelligence had to log the details and analyse the information for the other officers and that he could have prevented the Easter attack if he attended to this.