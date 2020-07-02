Election Commission is taking steps to suspend the right to information (Video)

General Secretary of the Public Trustee Center Ven. Jamburewela Chandarathana Thero alleges that the Election Commission is taking steps to suspend the right of the public to obtain information from independent commissions.

The Thero made this allegation when he came to the Election Commission today to lodge a complaint.

Recently, a group of members of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya asked the Elections Commission to stop the publishing of evidence from the Independent Commission inquiries in mass media since it is beneficial to one party in the elections

Meanwhile, the Jathika Vidvath Sabhawa requested the Election Commission to take legal action regarding the statement made by Karuna Amman recently.