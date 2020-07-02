සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP is like a coconut that is dashed at a Kovil - Wimal (Video)

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 22:53

Addressing a gathering today Sujeewa Senasinghe stated that all those who have been stained with corruption is with the UNP leader.

He added that all of them will be given retirement at the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, former Parliamentarian Kanaka Herath said that some people who wrote books on the bond are now trying to prove themselves clean.

Former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake said that the UNP group including him and the UNP are looking to take over the government

Addressing a meeting today, Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that those who destroyed the country in the recent past are now facing the election separately.

The General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva stated that a national government will definitely be created after the general election.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Gamini Jayawickrama Perera stated that Ranasinghe Premadasa had provided arms to the LTTE.

The former MP also said that the LTTE had killed 600 policemen in Batticaloa.

Speaking at a meeting held today Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the present President is well aware of the good workers and liars.

Speaking to the media today, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that he did not ask people not to vote for a SLFP candidates but all he asked was to refrain from voting to the Maithri fraction.

Addressing a public meeting held today, former parliamentarian Harsha de Silva said that there was a group of people who could win as a group in their team.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa stated that the country could be re-developed, after 5th August.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Kabir Hashim told a gathering that the current government has messed up during the first three months.

Addressing a gathering Minister Wimal Weerawansa stated that the UNP is like a coconut that is broken into pieces at the Devalaya.

Speaking on the political stage, the minister said that a party that is broken cannot provide solutions to the country.

