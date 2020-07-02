Former French prime minister and his wife found guilty for over €1 million fraud

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon has been found guilty of using public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed according to foreign media reports

His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been convicted as an accomplice. The Paris court has not yet handed the sentence

It has been alleged that the work had brought the family more than 1 million euros ($1.08 million) since 1998.

The scandal broke came to light just three months before the country's 2017 presidential election, where Fillon was the front-runner in the race. Fillon ended in third place in the election, which was won by Emmanuel Macron.

Fillon, who was France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.

They have the right of appeal against the decision.