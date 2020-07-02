සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Indian government has blocked 59 apps with Chinese links

Monday, 29 June 2020 - 23:05

Indian+government+has+blocked+59+apps+with+Chinese+links

The Indian government has blocked 59 apps with Chinese links that included the popular TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser, amid a huge economic backlash against China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action.

According to Indian Media reports, intelligence agencies have stated that the apps have been violating the terms of usage, compromising user’s privacy, and being used as spyware or malware.

Below are the mobile phone applications that have been banned.

TikTok, Shareit, Kwai

UC Browser, Baidu map

Shein, Clash of Kings

DU battery saver, Helo

Likee, YouCam makeup, QQ Newsfeed

Mi Community, CM Browsers

Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser

ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog

Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News,

QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music

Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master

Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync, ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status

DU Recorder, Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner, DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder

QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International

QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher

U Video, V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends, DU Privacy 

