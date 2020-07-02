The Indian government has blocked 59 apps with Chinese links that included the popular TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser, amid a huge economic backlash against China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action.

According to Indian Media reports, intelligence agencies have stated that the apps have been violating the terms of usage, compromising user’s privacy, and being used as spyware or malware.



Below are the mobile phone applications that have been banned.



TikTok, Shareit, Kwai



UC Browser, Baidu map



Shein, Clash of Kings



DU battery saver, Helo



Likee, YouCam makeup, QQ Newsfeed



Mi Community, CM Browsers



Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser



ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog



Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News,



QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music



Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master



Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi



WeSync, ES File Explorer



Viva Video – QU Video Inc



Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status



DU Recorder, Vault- Hide



Cache Cleaner DU App studio



DU Cleaner, DU Browser



Hago Play With New Friends



Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile



Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder



QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie



Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International



QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher



U Video, V fly Status Video



Mobile Legends, DU Privacy