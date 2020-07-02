The Indian government has blocked 59 apps with Chinese links that included the popular TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser, amid a huge economic backlash against China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action.
According to Indian Media reports, intelligence agencies have stated that the apps have been violating the terms of usage, compromising user’s privacy, and being used as spyware or malware.
Below are the mobile phone applications that have been banned.
TikTok, Shareit, Kwai
UC Browser, Baidu map
Shein, Clash of Kings
DU battery saver, Helo
Likee, YouCam makeup, QQ Newsfeed
Mi Community, CM Browsers
Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser
ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog
Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News,
QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music
Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master
Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
WeSync, ES File Explorer
Viva Video – QU Video Inc
Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status
DU Recorder, Vault- Hide
Cache Cleaner DU App studio
DU Cleaner, DU Browser
Hago Play With New Friends
Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder
QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie
Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International
QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher
U Video, V fly Status Video
Mobile Legends, DU Privacy