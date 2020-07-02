Rain+in+several+provinces+today

The Met Department says several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Anuradhapura districts in the evening or night.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.