Three arrested over Gonawewa jungle killing (picture)

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a sand tipper driver and burning him on a tyre pyre at the Gonawewa jungle at Ihala Erawula in Dambulla two weeks ago.The Matale police crime division took the trio into custody and handed them over to the Dambulla police last night (29) for investigation.The suspects are tipper owners who supply sand for the construction of the Gonawewa tank.Under interrogation, the main suspect has confessed to having had an affair with the wife of the deceased.A few days before the killing took place on 16 July, a tipper had taken old tyres to the would-be murder scene.Later, the main suspect had thrown a liquor party for the deceased in Dambulla.Later, his throat was cut using a mammoty with the two other suspects aiding the main suspect in the crime.