Postal+ballot+paper+distribution+from+today

The postal ballot papers for the general election will be distributed to district returning officers from today (30).
The distribution will continue until July 02nd.
A total of 705,085 are eligible for postal voting at the upcoming polls.
The postal voting takes place from the 14th to the 17th and the 20th and the 21st of July.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission meets again today to finalize a decision on extending voting hours.
