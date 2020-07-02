Man+caught+taking+Cannabis+to+his+father-in-law

A man was arrested with 95 grams of Cannabis in his possession at 18-Yaya in Ranna yesterday (29).



The Hambantota special raids unit made the arrest of the 26-year-old father of one, following a tip-off.



Under interrogation by the Hungama Police, the suspect has said that he had been taking the Cannabis to his father-in-law at the request of his mother-in-law.