Warning+of+private+bus+strike+in+Western+Province

The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association is warning of strike action in the Western Province after coming under pressure from the Provincial Road Transport Authority to obtain route permits for the next month.
President of the association Gemunu Wijeratne says it is unfair to demand so, as bus owners are faced with a severe financial crisis due to the prevailing situation.
