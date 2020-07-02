Three+malaria+patients+found+last+week

The Sri Lanka Anti-Malaria Campaign reports finding three malaria patients during the last one week.

This takes the total findings so far this year to 13.



One of the latest patients was detected at the quarantine centre at Pelvehera in Dambulla.



He is a returnee from Madagascar, and is from Ratnapura, says director of the campaign Dr. Prasad Ranaweera.

The patient has been isolated at a separate ward at the Dambulla Hospital.



The two other cases had returned from pilgrimage to India 10 months ago.



They are residents of Kalawana and Moneragala.



Sri Lanka has been considered as a country which has eliminated the mosquito-borne disease.



However, patients have been found from among arrivals from African countries and mostly from India, said Dr. Ranaweera.