US reaffirms commitment to Sri Lanka’s development, sovereignty

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to reaffirm the partnership between the two countries and the US commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s development and sovereignty.



Spokesperson for the US State Department Morgan Ortagus said Secretary Pompeo and Minister Gunawardena discussed mutual interest in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and shared commitment to economic stability and sustainable growth.



“Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister talked about our shared democratic traditions, respect for human rights, and the importance of transparency for the long-term stability and prosperity of our people,” she said.