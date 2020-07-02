සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No tuition classes on Poya days, professional lecturers agree

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 10:10

No+tuition+classes+on+Poya+days%2C+professional+lecturers+agree
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to several of the suggestions made by the All Island Professional Lecturers Association in relation to issues in the resumption of tuition classes.

It was at a meeting that took place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (29) to discuss the opening of tuition classes following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lecturers said on the occasion that it would be difficult to confine the classes to 250 students each after having catered to more than 1,000 students previously.

The president gave approval, on the advice of health experts, to have 500 students during two different time periods, says the President’s Media Division.

It was also pointed out that GCE ordinary level and advanced level students as well as students sitting for the grade five scholarship examination are facing difficulties in the present situation.

The lecturers asked the president to consider changes to the dates of these examinations.

In response, the president instructed the Education Minister to reconsider the exam dates following a detailed study with teachers, parents and students.

He also agreed to consider the lecturers’ request to amend the 24 per cent educational services tax.

The president approved the distribution of leaflets for the promotion of tuition classes subjected to the adherence of health guidelines.

The lecturers agreed not to hold tuition classes on full moon Poya days.
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.