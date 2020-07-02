No tuition classes on Poya days, professional lecturers agree

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to several of the suggestions made by the All Island Professional Lecturers Association in relation to issues in the resumption of tuition classes.



It was at a meeting that took place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (29) to discuss the opening of tuition classes following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The lecturers said on the occasion that it would be difficult to confine the classes to 250 students each after having catered to more than 1,000 students previously.



The president gave approval, on the advice of health experts, to have 500 students during two different time periods, says the President’s Media Division.



It was also pointed out that GCE ordinary level and advanced level students as well as students sitting for the grade five scholarship examination are facing difficulties in the present situation.



The lecturers asked the president to consider changes to the dates of these examinations.



In response, the president instructed the Education Minister to reconsider the exam dates following a detailed study with teachers, parents and students.



He also agreed to consider the lecturers’ request to amend the 24 per cent educational services tax.



The president approved the distribution of leaflets for the promotion of tuition classes subjected to the adherence of health guidelines.



The lecturers agreed not to hold tuition classes on full moon Poya days.