Tusker+Jayanthi+of+Millangoda+Herd+dies

Tusker Jayantha, a member of the Millangoda Herd at Molagoda in Kegalle, has died at the age of 70 years.



With a height of nearly nine feet, this tusker had carried the sacred casket at the Esala Pageant of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy from 2017.



Jayanthi was also known as Podi Raja.



He was bought at the age of four years for Rs. 5,000 by famed elephant owner S.R.A. Millangoda at an auction at the Dehiwala Zoo in the Buddha Jayanthi year 1956.