Slight+drops+at+Colombo+Bourse+yesterday

There were slight drops in the price indices at the Colombo Stock Market yesterday.
The All Share Price Index ended the day at 5,153.77.
The S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index that measures the performance of 20 of the largest and most liquid companies in the Sri Lankan equity market, closed at 2,277.32.
The day’s turnover was nearly Rs. 1.2 billion.
