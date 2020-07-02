Self-quarantine for 1,441 found without facemasks

Police say 1,441 persons have been sent for a weeklong self-quarantine after finding them without facemasks in public places.
They were detected during a special operation that took place in the Western province yesterday (29).
Previously, 1,217 persons found without facemasks during an operation in the province were sent for quarantine.
