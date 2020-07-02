WHO+to+send+team+to+China+to+probe+Covid-19+origin

The World Health Organization says it is sending a team to China next week in connection with the search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global pandemic.



The organisation has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus.



"We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.



"We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started."