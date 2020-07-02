Global+Covid-19+infected+rise+by+the+day

The global cases of the Covid-19 presently stand at 10,412,345.



The number of fatalities is 508,228.



The US reported finding 44,734 new infected persons in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 2,681,811.



With 346 new deaths, the fatalities increased to 128,783.



Brazil has the second highest infected persons of 1,370,488 after finding 25,234 in the past 24 hours.



There were 727 deaths to raise the toll to 58,385.



In Britain, 43,575 have so far succumbed to the virus that also infected 311,965 persons.



Topping the cases in Asia, India has 567,536 infected persons after reporting 18,339 new cases in the past 24 hours.



The country has 16,904 fatalities, 417 of them in the past day.