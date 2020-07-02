Rajitha+withdraws+revised+petition

Ex-MP Rajitha Senaratne today (30) withdrew a revised petition he had filed in the Court of Appeal.



When justices Achala Wengappuli and Priyantha Fernando took up the petition, Senaratne’s lawyer sought its withdrawal, noting that his client has already been given bail.



Granting permission, the court rejected the petition.



Senaratna was remanded over the controversial white van press conference by the Colombo High Court which cancelled the bail granted to him by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.



Subsequently, he filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal challenging the judgment of the Colombo High Court.