Serial numbers erased in underworld firearms cache (video)



The underworld firearms seized from a four-storey shop at Pitipana in Homagama have had their serial numbers erased intentionally, police say.



The CID is investigating to trace these numbers.



Said to be the largest ever underworld firearms haul, seven of its firearms are reported missing.



It is believed the cache belongs to Tharaka Perera Wijesekara alias Kosgoda Tharaka, a leading underworld figure presently behind bars at the Boossa Prison.



The 11T-56 rifles and a T-81 rifle were found on information given by Madapathage Kapila Kumara alias Potta Kapia, who was arrested earlier at Ingammaruwa in Meegoda.



The owner of the shop is being questioned under CID custody.