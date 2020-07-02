Committee+submits+proposals+on+duty+hours+amendment

A committee has submitted its proposals to the Transport Management Ministry with regard to the amending of duty hours of the public and private sectors in view of the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to the media in Colombo today (30), subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera said the proposals would be brought to the attention of the Cabinet.



The committee proposes that the duty hours in the public sector be made from 9.00 am to 4.45 pm and the private sector to have its duty hours from 9.45 am to 6.45 pm.