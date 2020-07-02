Top PNB officials linked to Rs. 2,250 million drug racket

It has come to light that the four arrested Police Narcotics Bureau officers had aided racketeers to conceal drugs worth Rs. 2,250 million in rice sacks which were later seized at Nugewatte in Welisara.



A top CID investigator says there is suspicion that top officers in charge of the Narcotics Bureau too, had assisted in this racket.



The four policemen, including a sub-inspector, and a civilian were arrested in connection with the selling of a considerable part of heroin seized by the Bureau back to the racketeers.



Speaking to the media in Colombo on 14 May, the police media spokesman and the former DIG in charge of the Narcotics Bureau Sajeewa Medawatte announced the seizure of the drugs concealed in rice sacks on the previous day.



DIG Medawatte said an imprisoned drug racketeer had masterminded the smuggling of the contraband into the country by sea and also planned the distribution during the curfew by concealing it in rice sacks.



However, many more details that were not revealed at that media conference have later been uncovered by the police.



The suspects had packed the consignment at a tourist hotel at Balapitiya in Galle where it had remained for around 20 days.



Under interrogation, the owner of the hotel has told the CID that a senior PNB officer had inspected the drugs.



It was these same suspects who had rented a trawler to bring the drugs to the shore and transported the drugs concealed in rice sacks to Welisara.



For doing all these, they had received nearly Rs. 40 million from the imprisoned drug trafficker.



Furthermore, another stash of drugs was handed over by them to another group in Beruwala and near the Parliamentary Complex.



Part of the ill-gotten money, amounting to Rs. 1.145 million, was seized by the CID from the home of one of the suspects, a sergeant, at Daladagama in Mahawa.



The four, also including a sub inspector, another sergeant and a constable, have been suspended from service.



With this revelation, the acting IGP transferred PNB chief, DIG Sajiva Medawatte, to the Police Welfare Division and appointed DIG K. Aponso in his place.